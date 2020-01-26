Brokerages Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $723.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will announce sales of $723.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $730.41 million. Tronox posted sales of $429.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

