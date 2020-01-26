Brokerages Set $101.90 Price Target for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 13.2% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $101.90 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:J opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.