Brokerages Set $11.00 Target Price for Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Corporacion America Airports’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE CAAP opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Corporacion America Airports has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182,140 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,930,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.