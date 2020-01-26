Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 240.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

