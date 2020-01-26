Brookmont Capital Management Has $4.52 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $168.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.