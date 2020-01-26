Brown University Makes New $5.31 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown University bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,654 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

