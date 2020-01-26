Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Down 28.3% in January

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 710,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,419. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Brunswick by 37.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.