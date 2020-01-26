Bulwark (BWK) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $284,213.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bulwark has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

