Burst Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,515.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $2,515.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,407,791 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinroom, C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

