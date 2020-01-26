Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

