Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

