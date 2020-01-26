Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.19 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $84.19 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Cryptopia, OTCBTC and EXX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007820 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinTiger, Bibox, HitBTC, BitMart, ZB.COM, LBank, Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinEx, RightBTC, Neraex, EXX, CoinEgg, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

