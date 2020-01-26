Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0846

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Bytom has a total market cap of $84.77 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BigONE, Cryptopia and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, LBank, HitBTC, Neraex, FCoin, Gate.io, BigONE, OTCBTC, BitMart, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, EXX, CoinEx, CoinTiger and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

