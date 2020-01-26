BZLCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $9,133.00 (BZL)

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BZLCOIN has a market cap of $9,133.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,341,111 coins and its circulating supply is 2,255,244 coins. The official message board for BZLCOIN is medium.com/bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org.

BZLCOIN Coin Trading

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

