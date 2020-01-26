Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. 317,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $2,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CAE by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

