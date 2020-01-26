Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 28.4% in January

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 224,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 51,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.35. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

