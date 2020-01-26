CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $351,438.00 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 146.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

