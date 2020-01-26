CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0113

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $869,143.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.