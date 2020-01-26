CanYaCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,065.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $1,065.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Cryptopia. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.05632926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

