Carry Hits 1-Day Volume of $727,731.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $727,731.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.29 or 0.05596649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00127735 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033511 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,402,232,056 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.