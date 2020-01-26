Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 390,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 123.4% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 565,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 312,350 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 931.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 183,484 shares during the period.
CARS stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $817.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
