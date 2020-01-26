Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 390,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 123.4% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 565,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 312,350 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 931.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 183,484 shares during the period.

CARS stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $817.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.