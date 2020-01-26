Cashaa Market Capitalization Hits $3.61 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

