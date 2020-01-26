Caspian (CSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $134,755.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.