CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 106,205.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 623,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 517,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,265,000 after acquiring an additional 421,698 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

