CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $30,793.00 and $7,122.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025497 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006214 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000548 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 259.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,714,515 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

