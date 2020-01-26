Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post $267.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the highest is $272.40 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $249.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share.

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

