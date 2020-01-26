Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $114.51 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

