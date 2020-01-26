Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0034

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $3.86 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

