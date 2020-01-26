Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the December 31st total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. 104,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLRB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

