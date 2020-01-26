Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

