Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 477,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CSFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 459,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,985. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,169,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

