Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.