Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Hits $914.64 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $914.64 million and $110.39 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, OKEx, Radar Relay, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX and Coinbase. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

