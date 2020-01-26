Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $883.60 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX and Binance. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $883.60 million and $92.03 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

