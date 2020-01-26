ChainX (PCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $340,735.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00010928 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $340,735.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,509,550 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.