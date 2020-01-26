Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $79,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $504.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $286.80 and a 1 year high of $517.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.09.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,642,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.