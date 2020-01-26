Cheesecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $22,335.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 371,347,058 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.