ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Update

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. 576,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $44.21.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

