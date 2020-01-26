Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after buying an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

