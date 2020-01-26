Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

