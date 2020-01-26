Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

