Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Boston Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 643,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 401,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

