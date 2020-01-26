Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $237,538.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00004089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

