China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Update

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

JRJC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,522. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.