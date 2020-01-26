Chromia Price Reaches $0.0113 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $694,132.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,248,604 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

