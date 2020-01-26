CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,188,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 546,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 163,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

