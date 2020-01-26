Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $3.47 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

