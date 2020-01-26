Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

NYSE:CI opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

