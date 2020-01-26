Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0057

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, ABCC and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $10.80 million and $41,188.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, ABCC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

