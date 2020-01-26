Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

